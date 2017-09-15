Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards set to take place tonight

The best of business in the area will be celebrated at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards tonight (Friday).

It is the first time the awards, organised by Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, have taken place.

Up for grabs are 12 awards including Business of the Year, Best Entrepreneur and Fastest Growing Business.

From about 100 nominations, 51 businesses were shortlisted for the awards last month.

The Advertiser is sponsoring the Independent Retailer of the Year Award recognising businesses owning less than three stores that have a strong connection to the local community.

Thousands of votes were cast for a total of 27 retailers which were put forward in the category.

The winners will be announced at an awards evening at the Holiday Inn in Maidenhead hosted by swimmer and Olympic gold medallist Adrian Moorhouse.

Chamber of commerce chairman Olu Odeniyi said as well as finalists attending the event there has been interest from the wider business community with more than 240 people expected to attend the ceremony.

Olu said: “We are delighted with the response, not only finalists are coming along, we also have people who want to celebrate business.

“It is the largest business networking event of the year.”

The chamber of commerce plans to run the event again next year making it an ‘even bigger’ event.

“There are so many great companies in the area and so much talent, skills and achievements,” Olu said.

In April, when the awards were launched they were backed by Theresa May who described it as a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for local businesses.

Although the Prime Minister can’t attend the awards ceremony, a statement from her will be read out on the night.

“It is nice for the awards to be recognised for the good that it is doing for the business community,” added Olu.