Burnham litter pick group founder calls for people to pick up rubbish

The founder of a litter picking group in Burnham is encouraging people to pick up rubbish if they see it in the village.

Jane Chandler first set up the Keeping Burnham Litter Free Facebook group in April last year in a bid to tackle littering in the area.

The group has since grown and has more than 170 members, who are all working to fulfil its aim of making the environment better.

While members have not been able to meet up as a group due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been carrying out litter picks separately and using the Facebook group to post about their efforts and to highlight particular problem areas.

However, the Burnham resident said the littering is getting ‘worse and worse’, with the group having collected more than 220 bags of rubbish since August last year.

She said the majority of the rubbish picked up includes takeaway packaging, cigarette packets, masks, unopened food and dog poo bags.

The High Street area was a particular problem, with ‘loads’ of smashed glass after Friday and Saturday nights.

Litter being spread from the bins by animals is also a problem.

But most of the litter they pick up is being thrown from cars, she said, which she found ‘unbelievable’.

“I can clear the same area on a Saturday and then go back and clear it on a Sunday and still get another half bag of rubbish,” she said.

“That is really frustrating, you don’t clear it and think it stays like that; people just keep chucking rubbish out.”

She added: “People need to stop littering. Why would you throw stuff out of a car?”

Jane added that incidences of litter had increased over the summer period and said it is ‘far worse’ here compared to places like Cornwall, where there is ‘hardly anything around’.

She is encouraging people to go out litter picking and said it ‘makes such a difference’ to the community.

Praising the Facebook group, she added that members were proactive, helpful and are doing a ‘really good job’ and she hopes that it keeps growing.

Jane added that the public feedback within the community has also been ‘really positive’, with people expressing their thanks and gratitude.

The Keeping Burnham Litter Free group can be found at: www.facebook.com/groups/480633439962031/