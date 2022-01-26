Objections raised over proposals to turn Burnham premises into takeaway

Objections have been raised over a planning application proposing to change the use of a premises in Burnham into a takeaway.

The application looks to change the use of 18-20 Eastfield Road into takeaway serving ‘Asian and European cuisine’, including pizza, kebabs and peri peri chicken.

The building currently comprises of a detached building with a vacant single storey retail unit, and a two-bedroom flat on the upper floor.

The takeaway is proposed to be open from Monday to Sunday from 10am to 11.30pm.

The application has received a flurry of objections, with contributors raising concerns such as problems with parking, there already being other similar establishments in the area, an increase in noise, and the road ‘already’ being busy.

Burnham Parish Council said the plans represented overdevelopment in the area and raised concerns about the potential smell and noise which could be generated.

“It will also increase traffic where there is limited parking,” the council said.

Another objector said: “The planning application has no provision for new, additional parking – something that is already lacking in the local area.

“This shortage of parking causes cars to be left on the junction of Eastfield and Milner Road, whilst others fully mount the pavement to find parking.

“This not only has major safety implications for drivers trying to enter/leave Milner Road but also for pedestrians, many of whom are young children attending the nearby primary school.”

Another commenter said: “The application would lead to the loss of a vital retail premises by compounding the existing overrepresentation of non-retail uses (notably hot food takeaways) in the immediate and surrounding locality.

“It is felt the application would therefore work against the promotion of a suitable neighbourhood shopping area and the daily needs of the local population.”

The applicant agent could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.

Use reference PL/21/4672/FA to find the application on the Buckinghamshire Council planning portal.