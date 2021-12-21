Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches provide Christmas bags to youngsters in need

The Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches has delivered 130 Christmas bags to schools in the area for those in need.

The schools then passed on the parcels to disadvantaged children within the areas of Burnham, the Farnhams and Hedgerley.

The bags each contain items such as toothpaste, cake, teabags, crayons and a book.

An additional 40 Christmas bags were also given to Burnham Care & Share to be passed on to families with disadvantaged children.

This has been funded through a Household Support Grant provided by the Helping Hand service at Buckinghamshire Council.

Rainer Struck, one of the organisers of the Christmas bags, said: “The response from local retailers and rotary volunteers was heartening in putting together the Christmas bags to assist disadvantaged school children in the area.

“This was funded by a household support grant from the Helping Hand team at Buckinghamshire Council, without which it wouldn't have been possible.

“We hope this will brighten the days over Christmas for 130 local children.”