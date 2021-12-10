VIDEO: Attendees enjoy entertainment and parade at Burnham Christmas lights switch-on

A crowd of at least 3,000 people enjoyed a night of fun and entertainment as the Christmas lights were switched on in Burnham on Thursday.

The Christmas Fayre, hosted by the Lions Club of Burnham, also made a comeback after it was called off for the first time in 17 years, last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evening was filled with Christmas carols and performances from the Azure Theatre School, Shining Star Productions and Mellor Performing Arts School.

Two youngsters from the crowd joined Burnham Parish Council chairman Marie Hammon on stage, as the crowd counted down and cheered before the lights were finally switched on.

A performance by youngsters from Dair House School followed the switch-on.

Later in the evening, a parade full of community groups and organisations made its way through the crowd and up the High Street, followed by Father Christmas in his sleigh.

The parade included Azure Theatre School, professional jugglers, 1st Burnham Brownies, Mellor Performing Arts School, professional stilt-walkers, St Peter’s CofE Primary School and Burnham Junior Wildcats.

A host of stalls were also on offer, with some of them selling cakes, honey and preserves, while handmade Christmas ornaments and other festive treats were on offer.

There was also plenty of food and drink on offer.

Attendees also enjoyed mince pies and mulled wine from Churches Together and the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches.

Steve Spencer, president of the Lions Club of Burnham, said: “Everyone including the Lions was really enthusiastic to be able to have a much loved event again, and get out with friends and family.

“The fayre was one of our most successful to date, certainly in terms of reaction from the public. It seemed like the pent-up enthusiasm from last year burst out this year.”