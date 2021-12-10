Burnham business owners presented with Community Service Award

The owners of a Burnham business have been presented with an award by the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches for their efforts helping the community.

Igan and Wafa Hayati, owners of May’s Chocolate House in Burnham High Street, were presented with the Community Service Award on Wednesday, December 1.

The award is in recognition of their work to help diverse groups within the community and particularly those in need through their support of Burnham Care & Share.

The rare accolade is designed for ‘exceptional individuals and unsung heroes’ whose voluntary efforts have had a ‘huge impact’ on those in the community.

Keith Greenough, president of the Rotary club, said that over the past few years Igan and Wafa have expanded their shop’s activities so it has become a ‘community hub’ where different groups are able to meet up and enjoy ‘the use of the premises in a friendly and welcoming environment’.

He added that, since July 2020, the pair have allowed Burnham Care & Share to utilise their business premises every Tuesday and Friday afternoon to put together food parcels to distrib-ute to people in need in the community.

Keith added: “It’s always a pleasure to be able to give recognition to people who humbly go above and beyond to make others’ lives better. In the Chocolate shop, Igan and Wafa have created a focal point for help and support that lies at the heart of our community. They have selflessly become an inspiration for good and we are delighted to be able to acknowledge them with this award.”

Igan said: “We were honoured but quite surprised to receive this award. There are so many who have worked so hard in support of Burnham Care & Share and deserve this award too.

“Burnham Care & Share is now serving so many of the vulnerable in our community.

“We were so fortunate to be in a position to offer our shop to accommodate them at the start of the project.”