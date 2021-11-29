Attendees to enjoy carols and parade at Burnham Christmas lights switch-on

Attendees are set to enjoy carols and a parade as the Christmas lights are switched on in Burnham on Thursday.

The Christmas Fayre, by the Lions Club of Burnham, is returning and will feature a host of fun activities including carols on the village green at 5.45pm.

Following the Christmas tree lights switch-on at 6pm, attendees will be treated to more carols and a parade.

The parade will start at 7pm from Burnham Park Hall and make its way up the High Street.

It will include local clubs and schools, entertainers, musical bands and Father Christmas in his sleigh.

Visitors will also enjoy a range of artisan stalls including crafts, products, jewellery, charity games and a range of food.

Entertainment will also be provided throughout the event and will include Burnham Concert Band, a steel band, a jazz band, handbell ringers, stilt walkers, Morris dancers and street entertainers.

The event will also feature children’s rides and games.

Marshals will also be available along the High Street for safety purposes and to ensure the crowds are COVID safe between 6.45pm and 7.30pm as the parade moves along.

The event is being sponsored by Burnham Parish Council, Oakwood Estates, The Shanly Foundation, Burnham Park Hall and Palmbrokers.

On the evening the High Street will be closed to traffic from 5pm and it is expected to be open again by 9pm.

Steve Spencer, president of the Lions Club of Burnham, said: “We are excited to be holding our Christmas Fayre once again this year, after COVID caused us to cancel last year.

“We expect it to be a fantastic evening, with a mix of old favourites and new in the stalls, entertainers, etc. and of course Santa on his sleigh. Come and join us for a fun-filled evening.”

For more information visit: www.burnhamlions.org.uk