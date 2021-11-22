New action group forms to help with recovery of Burnham High Street

A new action group has been formed in Burnham to help with the recovery of the village High Street.

The group was set up under the guidance of Burnham parish councillor Carol Linton and leadership of parish clerk Steve Nash and currently has six members.

It looks to boost retail sales and visitor numbers and improve customer experience and the overall attractiveness.

Through its work the group aims to achieve a number of targets including establishing free parking for one hour, like other nearby villages in South Buckinghamshire, and discussions have began with Buckinghamshire Council on how to achieve this.

Other initiatives include additional eco-friendly benches made from recycled plastic and plans for better signage are also in the works which will help new visitors find a parking space quickly before they ‘lose interest and drive off’.

Secure parking points for bicycles are also planned, and events that occur monthly, are set to be year-round.

Some of the events cited as ‘a great success’ in the village include the Donkey Derby, Bonfire Night, the Remembrance Day parade and the Christmas Fayre.

The group, which was formed in September, is also now re-introducing the Advantage Card.

Residents previously benefitted from the scheme and it allowed them to get 5 to 10 per cent discounts at a range of outlets.

They are in the process of adding retailers to this scheme.

Ways to expand the Burnham Market, which takes place on every Wednesday and currently has six to seven vendors, are also being explored. To take a stall at the market contact Andy Savage on 07795547705.

Another key area for the group is to provide ‘convenient free or low cost’ all-day parking for those who work in the offices and shops along the High Street.

The group said that there are still some vacant retail units on the High Street, and in some cases good deals with ‘rent-free periods’ are offered.

Roger Holland, one of the leaders of the group, said: “The target is a full ‘high street recovery’, to implement at least six ‘key’ actions with the help of some local funding to generate more retail sales plus sustain and create jobs.”

For more information and to provide any further suggestions, email: clerk@burnhamparish.gov.uk