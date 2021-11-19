Burnham community gather for remembrance service and wreath-laying ceremony

Several hundred people attended Burnham’s wreath-laying ceremony and remembrance service on Sunday, November 14.

The act of remembrance was led by the Royal British Legion (RBL) Burnham president Bob Slater with his grandson Mark Slater at the War Memorial.

Rev Janet Minkkinen of St Peter’s Church led the prayer and wreaths were laid by the RBL, Burnham Parish Council, Buckinghamshire Council, Thames Valley Police, the village’s twinning town of Saint-Denis-de-l’Hotel, and 42 other organisations in the locality.

A remembrance service led by Rev Minkkinen and assisted by Rev Samson Kuponiyi was also held at St Peter’s Church.

Following the service, the parade came together once again and president Bob Slater took the salute alongside Burnham parish councillors.

The parade, which was being led by the Portsmouth Band then made their way back to the RBL club in the village where refreshments were provided.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary since the RBL was formed.

Jackie Slater, secretary at the Royal British Legion Burnham, said: “It was so enlightening to see so many people coming together after two such difficult years due to the pandemic.

She added: “I would like to thank everyone who attended and supported us to make this such a memorable day.

“To date - so far we have raised over 18k for the Poppy Appeal, with lots more to be counted.”