Burnham Beeches receives prestigious Green Flag Award

Burnham Beeches has been awarded the Green Flag Award for its high environmental standards, levels of maintenance and facilities for visitors.

The award scheme, which is now in its 25th year, is run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy and is overseen by a panel consisting of expert judges.

The international scheme rewards green spaces and parks that are well managed.

Burnham Beeches joins the 14 other sites which are managed by the City Corporation and have also been given the Green Flag status this year.

Graeme Doshi-Smith, chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Epping Forest and Commons Committee, said: “Burnham Beeches has been a lifeline for visitors during the coronavirus pandemic, helping people get exercise and fresh air, and benefitting both mental and physical health.

“The site is treasured by our local communities and international visitors alike.

“I thank our staff and volunteers for the excellent job they do in Burnham Beeches to such a high standard, keeping it accessible for everyone and giving people the opportunity to explore the natural world.”

Higginson Park in Marlow has retained its Green Flag Award this year, alongside five other parks across Buckinghamshire.