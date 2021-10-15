Burnham nine-year-old fundraises for friends cousin who is undergoing treatment for brain tumour

A nine-year-old from Burnham is fundraising for his friend’s cousin, who has been undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

Harry Holloway, who attends Lent Rise School in Burnham, has been raising money for 15-year-old Oliver Ross, from Ashford, who needs to go abroad to seek treatment as it is not currently available in the UK.

Doctors found a brain tumour in July and Oliver had an urgent 10-hour operation to reduce the size of the tumour and 75 percent of it was successfully removed.

He is undergoing a six-week chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, but his family have been told that he requires treatment overseas to have the ‘best chance of survival’.

Harry has smashed his £500 goal, with the current total standing at over £1,100.

Harry’s friend Dylan James, nine, has also recently shaved his hair in support of his cousin Oliver.

The GoFundMe fundraiser, which has been organised by Harry’s mum, Maria Holloway, states: “When Harry knew his friend’s cousin was really poorly and needed money to help him get better he wanted to help. He said he would be upset if it was his cousin.

“Harry has enough toys and doesn’t need anymore. I typically would give a £10 note in a birthday card or spend around £10 on a present for a child’s birthday party.

“Instead of a present for his birthday he would really like you to go online and give whatever you would have spent on a gift for him.”

Maria told the Advertiser: “I’m really proud of Harry for putting someone else’s needs before himself. He’s really excited that people are trying to help Oli.”

There will be a stall at Burnham Park Hall on Friday, November 5 to raise funds.

A black-tie Christmas Charity Ball is also being held on Friday, December 3 at Moor Hall, Cookham from 7pm to midnight.

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mku2zj-helping-a-friend-in-need