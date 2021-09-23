Burnham Beeches Rotary to host event celebrating 10 years of Community Orchard

The Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches is set to welcome children and families to its Community Orchard for a day of fun and education this Saturday.

The Farnham’s Orchard Day, which is a celebration of 10 years of the orchard, is set to take place from noon to 4pm at Temple Dell in Farnham Common.

Attendees will enjoy a range of activities including a beekeeping display, Tai Chi demonstrations, Morris dancers, children’s games and bush crafts face painting and craft stalls.

Refreshments will also be available, as well as apple pressing, with attendees asked to bring their own apples.

Alan French, who was the president of the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches when the idea of a Community Orchard was suggested and established, said: “This year's event will be a fun and educational celebration of ten years of the orchard.

“A whole new generation of children will see how trees grow, take part in outside activities and benefit from experiencing rural traditions.”