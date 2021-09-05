Burnham Parish Council welcomes new clerk

08:00PM, Sunday 05 September 2021
Photo by Nikki Kipping
The village’s parish council has welcomed a new clerk with more than 20 years of experience in the role.
Steve Nash joined the council last month and has previously supported five other councils including Fawley, Ringwood, Trowbridge, Swanley and Royal Wootten Bassett.
He has also worked as a trainer for Kent Association of Local Councils and Hampshire Association of Local Councils and delivers consultancy services to other town and parish councils in the South East area.
Steve said: “I look forward to working with local groups and residents in the coming months and I want to ensure everyone participates in local activities as quickly as guidelines allow. Please feel free to contact me through the office.”
Cllr Marie Hammon, chair of the Burnham Parish Council, said: “We are very excited to welcome Steve as our new clerk to Burnham Parish Council; he has a wealth of experience in all aspects of council work and especially in community activities. We are looking forward to seeing new events in the village along with improved working practices for staff.”
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed three people have died after a car crashed into Taplow railway bridge last night.
Tributes have been paid to a 'fearless' Maidenhead swimming teacher who brought 'passion, energy and enthusiasm' to the sport, following her death at the age of 56.
Police are investigating a sexual assault and 'another incident' which occurred in Maidenhead early this morning (Saturday).