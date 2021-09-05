Burnham Parish Council welcomes new clerk

The village’s parish council has welcomed a new clerk with more than 20 years of experience in the role.

Steve Nash joined the council last month and has previously supported five other councils including Fawley, Ringwood, Trowbridge, Swanley and Royal Wootten Bassett.

He has also worked as a trainer for Kent Association of Local Councils and Hampshire Association of Local Councils and delivers consultancy services to other town and parish councils in the South East area.

Steve said: “I look forward to working with local groups and residents in the coming months and I want to ensure everyone participates in local activities as quickly as guidelines allow. Please feel free to contact me through the office.”

Cllr Marie Hammon, chair of the Burnham Parish Council, said: “We are very excited to welcome Steve as our new clerk to Burnham Parish Council; he has a wealth of experience in all aspects of council work and especially in community activities. We are looking forward to seeing new events in the village along with improved working practices for staff.”