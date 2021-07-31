Youngsters invited to bury time capsule at Burnham retirement home

Pupils at a primary school were invited to a retirement home in the village to bury a time capsule.

Youngsters from St Peter’s CE Primary School joined owners from Churchill Retirement Living’s Beeches Lodge development to bury the capsule on site earlier this month.

Each of the pupils brought along a piece of their best work and a lockdown diary, the school newsletter, and letters with predictions for the future.

Beeches Lodge owners also put a copy of the Maidenhead Advertiser newspaper and a letter from a resident who used live at Reedham House, which previously stood at the site, into the capsule.

Tanya Morris, headteacher at St Peter’s, said: “This has been a fun project for the school to get involved in and a wonderful opportunity for the children to meet with people from the wider community in Burnham and learn from them about the past.

“We’re very grateful to Churchill Retirement Living for organising the visit - all of the pupils worked very hard on their contributions for the time capsule, which I’m sure our descendants will have a lot of enjoyment looking through one day.

“We had great fun thinking about what people in the future will think when they dig it up.”

Dawn Coster, regional marketing executive at Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We were delighted to host the children from St Peter's Church of England Primary School and were grateful for their help in making our time capsule extra special with their fantastic work.

“Our owners enjoyed talking with the pupils, and we hope that some of the same children can return with their own families one day to see the capsule dug up.”