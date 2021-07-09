Burnham gardener praised by community for clearing overgrown area in village

A gardener has been praised by the community for tidying up an overgrown area in the village in his own time.

Ian Dodimead spent last Sunday clearing an overgrown footpath connecting Lent Rise Road in Burnham to Hitcham and Taplow, a nearby memorial bench, as well as the bins and a verge.

Explaining how the idea came about, Ian said that he had seen a post on the Burnham Village Facebook group about an overgrown footpath, and after his partner Sharon Neill went on a dog walk and reiterated how overgrown it was, he paid a visit himself and decided to take up the task of cutting it back.

After getting halfway through his task of clearing the footpath, the 47-year-old, who is also a professional gardener with his own business IAM Gardening Services then sat on a nearby bench where he was stung on the back of the neck by the overgrown nettles.

Seeing that it was a memorial bench, Ian decided to cut back the overgrown excess surrounding it and later tackled the nearby bins and verge.

Ian told the Advertiser: “When I looked at it, I thought it’s so overgrown, you could hardly sit on it anyway. So I thought someone has taken the trouble to do the bench (as a memorial), so I’ll [cut] around the bench.”

After posting about his efforts on the Burnham Village Facebook group, Ian received an outpouring of positive comments with individuals and users of the path thanking him his efforts and praising his work to improve the area.

Ian, who lives in Lent Rise Road, said: “It’s great, because I didn’t expect it. I literally thought someone would just go thank you very much and that be it.”

He added: “It just goes to show how much people care about their community. You’ve only got to do the little things sometimes.

“I was amazed at the response because I just thought a couple of people would go good job thank you very much.”

Ian will be spending the forthcoming Sunday finishing the footpath and is also planning to see if there are any other areas of interest such as bus stops, or seats that he can clear too.

Discussing his future plans, Ian explained that he would like to look at improving other areas in need including footpaths and around seating areas and benches, including memorial benches.