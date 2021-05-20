Friends of Burnham Library to host gardening event this Saturday

09:00AM, Thursday 20 May 2021
Burnham Library
Friends of Burnham Library’s (FOBL) Seedy Saturday gardening event is back this weekend following the easing of the lockdown restrictions.
The annual event, which is part of FOBL’s fundraising activities for the library, is its first face-to-face event after the lockdown.
The event is set to take place on Saturday at Burnham Library between 10am and 2pm and will be run by FOBL volunteers.
On the day, FOBL will be taking donations in exchange for gardening items donated to the FOBL, including plants, gardening magazines, seeds and other items.
COVID-19 regulations will apply at the event and the library courtyard can be accessed through Burnham Park.
A maximum of 30 people are permitted at any one time.
Andrew Strathdee, chairman of Friends of Burnham Library, said: “We hope that people will come along to support our first public event after the lockdown and help us to raise much needed funds as well as a chance for people to meet up in a social environment.
“We are all delighted that the council agreed to allow this after we supplied a risk assessment so that we can start returning our activities to normal after such a long shutdown.”
