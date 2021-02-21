SITE INDEX

    • Lent Rise School lollipop lady recevies award for 25 years of devoted service

    A primary school in Burnham is celebrating 25 years of devoted service from a lollipop lady.

    Anne Ruffle, who is also a cleaner and midday supervisor at Lent Rise School, has been given a long service award by Buckinghamshire Council and headteacher Jill Watson to mark the milestone.

    Anne, who lives in Burnham, started working at the school in 1996 and is a popular part of ‘People who help us’, an annual week in which she spends time with pupils in early years, teaching them road safety and her experience of being a crossing patroller.

    Headteacher Jill Watson, said: “Anne is a community hero who has spent the last 25 years supporting Lent Rise School and keeping our children safe.

    “She is a much- loved member of the school and welcomes the children and parents every day, with a smile, come rain or shine.

    “Even during lockdown she has been in school supporting our key worker and vulnerable children.”

