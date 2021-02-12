Burnham businesses awarded for going 'above and beyond' during the COVID-19 pandemic

Businesses in Burnham have been awarded for their on-going efforts and hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burnham Resilience Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) awarded 17 businesses with a certificate and a window sticker as part of its Burnham Business Awards.

Each of the businesses were nominated by residents to ‘thank them for going above and beyond during the pandemic and lockdown’.

Some of the nominated businesses include: Artigiani Del Cibo; Burrowes Family Butchers; Old Five Bells; Oberon Art; Woodstock’s Cafe Experience; Lunch Box; The Tuck Shop; and May’s Chocolate House.

Paula Prince, Burnham Resilience CIO trustee and vice-chair, said: “A few months ago some of the Burnham businesses felt very left out as they hadn’t been recognised at all for the effort they had put in to help the residents during lockdown.

“But other groups had, so we thought it would be nice to ask residents to nominate those businesses they felt had kept the community together.

“Many of the businesses that managed to stay open had to adapt quite a bit to keep going and the residents wanted to recognise them in some way. So we came up with the Burnham Business Awards.

“It’s really nice that we could do something like this for the businesses as many of them really have worked hard and struggled to keep going and have had to make many changes to the way they work. It’s also given the residents the opportunity to say thank you.”

She added: “The trustees of Burnham Resilience CIO felt it was important to show our appreciation for all the hard work and effort Burnham businesses have put in to provide a service to local residents.

“It was a privilege to be able to do this, not just from us but on behalf of all the residents.

“We really are lucky, as a community, that our local businesses have made such a huge effort to keep the community going.”

To view the full list of nominees, visit: https://burnhamresilience.co.uk/bba/