MP Joy Morrissey warns residents against complacency amid high COVID-19 case rates in constituency

MP Joy Morrissey has warned against complacency as her constituency continues to be affected by high COVID-19 case rates.

The Beaconsfield MP, whose constituency covers Marlow and Burnham, has urged residents to follow the rules and stay at home after cases in South Bucks hit the highest infection rate in the county over the new year – 1,012 cases per 100,000.

Mrs Morrissey said that figure has since dipped to 829.1 per 100,000 but urged residents to help stop the spread.

She said there is a perception that her constituency is a rural community with more green space, but rates within areas such as South Bucks are comparable to urban areas like London.

She added that Burnham South is still having a spike in cases, recording 99 cases – an increased rate of 47 per cent from the previous week.

The MP added that case numbers are higher and there are more patients in hospital now than the first wave and explained that a lot of this has to do with the new variant of the virus.

She said: “The situation across the UK is very serious, with areas of South Bucks having comparable case rates to London and other badly affected areas.

“I want to see us return to more normal arrangements, starting with the reopening of schools, as soon as possible.

“The best way to do this is to follow the Government guidance so that we can reduce the spread of the virus as we rollout the vaccine.”

She added: “The virus spreads through surfaces or close contact with others so, clean your surfaces, don’t get close to people, wear a mask to protect yourself and others and keep air circulating so that you don’t increase the transmission rate.

“Remembering those core principles and limiting the amount of contact you have with other people will protect others in your household and will protect you.”

She added: “Because our rates are so high, what I don’t want to see happening is that we get to a point where hospitals can’t cope with the capacity.

“It’s trying to make sure that we collectively as a community protect our health services, and protect each other.”