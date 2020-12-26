Buckinghamshire Council protects historic Burnham Beeches woodland

A historic woodland has been protected by Buckinghamshire Council through the adoption of new building protocols.

Burnham Beeches, which has woodland which dates back to the Iron Age and oaks and beeches that are hundreds of years old, has been designated as a special conservation area.

The site will be further protected by the council, which has adopted new building protocols near the boundary of the woodland, following a consultation in July and August.

There will be a presumption against building any additional houses within 500 metres of the boundary of the Beeches, in a bid to avoid harm to plant life through pollution and added trampling from people or dogs.

Any new homes built over 500 metres and up to 3.5 miles from the boundary will need to make a financial contribution to education, monitoring and survey projects.

The projects will be designed with the aim of helping to reduce any likely harm to Burnham Beeches.