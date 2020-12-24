Nashdom residents raise £500 for charity through photo donations and Christmas card purchases

Residents of a historic property in Burnham have raised £500 for Burnham Resilience Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO).

The fundraising, which was undertaken by Nashdom residents during the lockdown, was achieved through donations for doorstep images and the purchase of Nashdom Christmas cards.

The Nashdom property, which is over 100 years old and was originally built for a member of the Russian aristocracy, was converted into flats and houses in the late 1990s.

The photos and cards were organised by resident Peter Robertshaw.

The money is being used by Burnham Resilience CIO to support two projects.

These include: providing £300 towards the creation of a quiet seating area for children at St Peter’s CofE School, and £200 to make 10 food hampers for elderly residents in the area.

Peter Robertshaw explained that when he suggested ‘recording this strange moment’ in the history of Nashdom by taking pictures of residents on their doorsteps, he was told that, when Nashdom was previously a monastery, it had a reputation for supporting the local community.

He said: “So the idea was born to link the photos to voluntary donations to support local COVID-related initiatives. In this way Nashdom’s tradition of helping out will continue into the 21st Century.”

Paula Prince, trustee and vice-chair of Burnham Resilience CIO, told the Advertiser: “It was such a lovely surprise to hear from the residents at Nashdom.

“Such a novel way to raise the funds and the money has gone to help members of the Community so I know all their efforts will be very much appreciated and remembered.

“We feel so privileged that the Nashdom Residents chose to support Burnham Resilience CIO and we can’t thank them enough.”