Burnham radio presenters international DJ competition to stream virtual final tomorrow night

The Bray-based founder of an international DJ competition has expressed his desire for the competition to be seen by ‘more people than ever’ as it goes virtual this year.

The 2020 Technics/DMC World DJ Championships, which started in September, are being hosted on an online platform due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual championship was founded and organised by DMC, a company established by DJ Tony Prince, who lives in Bray.

The former Radio Luxembourg DJ is also the man behind United DJs, an internet radio station based in Burnham.

The competition first began in 1985 and has been hosted in London’s Royal Albert Hall, Paris, Italy and New York.

This year’s competition has seen 350 DJs enter from countries around the world.

On Monday, November, 16, it was announced that the top 11 from the World Eliminations would be going forward to the DMC Technics World Finals, plus reigning champion DJ Skillz of France.

DJs going through to tomorrow’s (Friday) final include representatives from Japan, Greece and Spain, while DJ JFB will represent the UK.

The winner will be announced on Friday.

Tony said of the top 11: “I think they're absolutely amazing, they really are. You have just got to watch them, I don’t know how the world champions can decide.”

Discussing the importance of highlight DJs’ work, he said: “They start getting work, in that respect, they can tour the world. They get gigs in clubs around the world, they become a celebrity, it's fantastic.”

Highlighting his hopes for the competition, he added: “It will be seen, because it's on YouTube, by more people than ever before. It will create a bigger fan club for the event, it will see DJs inspired to want to create the art themselves.”

The final will be streamed tomorrow (Friday) at 6pm on 2020.dmcdjchamps.com.