Burnham resident takes on 10,000 crunches to fundraise for Muscular Dystrophy UK

A Burnham man is challenging himself to complete 10,000 crunches throughout November in a bid to raise money for charity.

Tim Ansell is carrying out more than 300 abdominal sit-up crunches each day in his garden at home to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK (MDUK).

The businessman who recently founded the Burnham-based print specialist company FOC Audit, is aiming to raise £2,000 for MDUK, which the company has announced as its official charity.

Tim, who is nearly halfway through his challenge, said he was inspired to take on the endeavour by teenager Archie Hill, who lives with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which causes muscles to waste and weaken over time.

He said: “I got to know Archie and his family through mutual friends and my involvement with Chalfont and Burnham football clubs, where Archie’s brother Leyton plays.

“When I met Archie and his parents and heard their incredible story I felt inspired and invigorated by the way they have faced up to their challenges and wanted to help”.

With online help from a PT instructor, Tim will be completing a routine of 15 x 23 per minute bursts until he has achieved his goal.

The JustGiving page states that FOC Audit will ‘donate 10 per cent of all sales profits to Muscular Dystrophy UK alongside other fundraising through-out our partnership’.

Louise Moffatt, regional development manager at MDUK, said: “We are immensely impressed at Tim’s dedication to raising much-needed funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK and wish him all the best of luck as he crunches his way towards his £2,000 target.

“We are also hugely grateful that Tim’s company has announced MDUK as its official partner, a move that will help the charity recoup vital funds lost amid the ongoing pandemic.”

