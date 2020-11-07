Burnham volunteers perform over 10,000 kind acts as organisations announce lockdown support

Shopping and picking up prescriptions are just some of the ways Burnham residents will be supported during the second lockdown.

Burnham Resilience Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) was started with the aim of building resilience and micro-communities within the community, in a bid to support one another and keep everyone safe.

The group will be shopping for those self-isolating or shielding ‘who have no-one else that can help’, collecting prescriptions, delivering food parcels where necessary, or referring residents to the Care & Share project in Burnham.

It is also working with Bucks Community Boards on some Christmas community projects, and schools to construct a package to support mental health and wellbeing for both children and adults.

Paula Prince, trustee and vice-chair, said: “Burnham Resilience didn’t stop after the last lockdown, we carried on supporting the community, still doing shopping, still collecting prescriptions and still chatting to people by phone, as well as all the other bigger projects with the schools and Health Centre. We have just completed four Saturdays of marshalling at the flu clinics for Burnham Health Centre.”

“It’s been a very busy time and we are there to help until we are no longer needed.”

She added: “Some of our volunteers have clocked up nearly 60 miles just doing shopping and prescription collections. They really are amazing people and the commitment is awe-inspiring. The amount of acts of kindness the volunteers have performed during lockdown totals to over 10,000 acts and that’s not including the various projects they have helped with too. There are some truly amazing people in Burnham.”

Paula added that the group is asking people to fill in the ‘Just Say Hi’ form and drop it into their neighbours’ doors.

To fill in the form visit burnhamresilience.co.uk/ wp-content/uploads/2020/06/ JustSayHi-slips-768x543.jpg and to find out more about the ‘Just Say Hi’ project and about Burnham Resilience CIO visit burnhamresilience.co.uk/

Elsewhere in the village, Burnham Parish Council has said that playgrounds and public toilets will remain open, but asks that the public follow the COVID-19 guidelines at its sites.

Tabish Wazir, deputy clerk, said: “We will continue to update our website (burnhamparish.gov.uk/ coronavirus) with information including support available to the community.”

In a statement, Buckinghamshire Council, said: “Details of the support that Buckinghamshire Council will be offering to our communities will be available on our website – www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/ coronavirus and on our social media channels @BucksCouncil. We will also be using our regular residents newsletter and new Community Boards to spread the word across our communities.”