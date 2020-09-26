Nominations still open for Buckinghamshire Council's Proud of Bucks Awards

09:00AM, Saturday 26 September 2020
Nominations to recognise members of the community for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic are open until Sunday.
Buckinghamshire Council’s Proud of Bucks Awards recognise the ‘outstanding’ work carried out by groups, organisations and individuals.
Visit https://account.buckscc.gov.uk/service/Proud_of_Buckinghamshire_Awards or phone 0300 131 6000 to make a nomination.
