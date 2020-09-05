Attendees enjoy weekend of live bands and acoustic acts at Burnham Park Live

Live entertainment and plenty of food and drink were served up at a two-day socially distanced event in Burnham Park this weekend.

Burnham Park Live, which is a joint project between Burnham Park Hall and HA Events, was put on in a bid to support the local event industry and provide ‘safe outdoor entertainment’ for villagers.

The event ran from 2pm to 9pm on both days, encompassing two sessions on each day. The afternoon sessions ran from 2pm to 5pm and the evening sessions from 6pm and 9pm.

About 460 people attended over the weekend.

The audience was treated to a host of live bands and acoustic acts over the weekend, including Dan Pryde, Bottle Kids, Anna Nightingale, Dacoda, Damian Delahunty, !Daft!, Matt Bond and Graffiti Child.

Drinks from Burnham Park Hall’s outdoor bar and food from Michelle’s Mobile Catering was also available to purchase at the event.

The ticketed occasion saw attendees book a table, each of which was surrounded by a two-metre safe zone and could consist of up to six people from the same household or bubble.

Louise Hayday, general manager at Burnham Park Hall, said: “The event was a huge success.

“Despite the weather being against us for much of the weekend, a fantastic time was had by all at Park Live Burnham.

“We were so please with the interest and support from the public for this event, people were so relieved to be able to go out – and out into a safe secure environment.

“From the first discussions people were so positive, it has been and still is a hard time for the events industry, being able to hold an event like this not only lifts the spirits of the community but also supports the local music scene and associated industries.”