Burnham Park Live set to take place in the village this weekend

A two-day event aiming to provide entertainment for the community following the cancellation of usual events is set to take place on Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30.

Burnham Park Live, which is a joint venture between Burnham Park Hall and HA Events, will take place in Burnham Park between 2pm and 9pm on both days and will be conducted in a COVID-secure manner with social distancing measures in place.

The ticketed event will see attendees book a table, each of which is surrounded by a two-metre safe zone and can include up to six people from the same household or bubble.

Attendees will be treated to live entertainment and food and drink which can be purchased on site.

The event will feature a host of live bands and acoustic acts on both days including Bottle Kids, Dacoda, !daft! and Graffiti Child.

More information is available at www.parkliveburnham.co.uk