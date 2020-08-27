Burnham Resilience CIO to hold free stone painting event tomorrow

A free stone painting event is set to by held by Burnham Resilience Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) tomorrow (Friday).

Visitors will paint stones, which will become part of the Burnham Labyrinth, created to remember the village’s journey through the coronavirus outbreak.

The event will take place in the Burnham Resource Centre car park from 10am to 3pm.

Burnham Health Promotion Trust (BHPT) will also be present with its art competition ‘Rainbows over Burnham’.

Capacity for walk-ins to the event will be limited due to social distancing.

To pre-book on www.eventbrite.co.uk, search ‘stone painting Burnham’.

To volunteer email volunteer@burnhamresilience.co.uk