Burnham pub Ye Olde Swan reopens following investment of almost £200,000

A pub on Burnham High Street has reopened to the community following an investment of nearly £200,000.

Ye Olde Swan has been rejuvenated and refurbished by Craft Union Pub Company.

Operators Jackie and Charley Murray have joined the pub.

The pub’s renovation included a revival of the exterior and interior, in line with its original features.

Ye Olde Swan is following the Government-imposed social distancing measures and is practising enhanced cleaning regimes.

Jackie said: “Charley and I are delighted to have taken over the management of Ye Olde Swan. It is a brilliant pub at the heart of Burnham, and we’re dedicated to doing all we can to give back to the local community.

“Our focus has always been our customers and the community we live and breathe, so to work with a company like Craft Union with its values so deeply ingrained in serving the communities it operates in, is just fantastic.”

Frazer Grimbleby, operations director of Craft Union, added: “Every decision we make is with the community in mind, and we strive to understand the needs of each community we operate in. The Olde Swan really feeds into our ethos of pubs playing a central role in the lives of their customers – we’re incredibly proud that it has become a part of the Craft Union family.

“The Burnham community can rest assured that the right local person is on hand to deliver what they need from their local pub.”