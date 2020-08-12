Burnham man ordered to pay £2,218 for fly-tipping in Crow Piece Lane

A man from Burnham has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 in fines and legal costs after he admitted to fly-tipping in Crow Piece Lane in February this year.

Sebastian Korbut, 38, of Grove Road, was told to pay £2,218 by Wycombe Magistrates Court on August 5.

Mr Korbut was caught on a surveillance camera dumping a sofa from a car into a roadside ditch just after 11.30am on February 19.

Investigators from the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire traced Mr Korbut as the car’s keeper through the registration number.

Mr Korbut said he had attempted to take the old sofa to the local recycling centre in his lunch break, but found it closed.

He then saw the other waste dumped in the ditch and thought he could unload his sofa there.

Mr Korbut admitted to the offence, before being shown the surveillance footage and taking full responsibility.

The Magistrates fined him £1,017 for dumping the sofa, and ordered him to pay £1,099 in investigation, legal and clean-up costs, all of which together with a victim surcharge of £102 brought the total amount to £2,218.

Bill Chapple OBE, Buckinghamshire Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change said: "It's never a wise decision to think it's OK to dump waste in a roadside ditch. You could easily be caught on camera, and the penalties are high.

"What's more, it's a blot on our beautiful landscape, and we won't tolerate it, especially as we've made it easy and free to dispose of household waste at all of our household recycling centres."

Mr Korbut’s case was one of the first to be brought by the new unitary authority, the Buckinghamshire Council.