Burnham awards ceremony recognises those who have gone 'above and beyond'

An awards ceremony recognising those who have gone ‘above and beyond’ to support the community during COVID-19 took place on Saturday.

The event, which was carried out on the village green outside Burnham Park Hall, saw Beaconsfield MP Joy Morrissey give out eight ‘hero awards’ and 12 ‘thank you awards’.

The ceremony was part of the Heroes Campaign, which is spearheaded by Mrs Morrissey and looked to ‘highlight the hard-working volunteers’ across the constituency to ensure their work has not gone unrecognised.

Mrs Morrissey’s constituents nominated volunteers and, alongside her team, she went through the nominations deciding on a ‘select few’ to receive a hero award.

Saturday’s socially-distanced event saw 30 people in attendance, including recipients, families and those who nominated them.

Among the recipients of the ‘hero award’ were Adam Prince and Paula Prince of Burnham Resilience CIO as well as Rosanne Naicker, while Anastasia Prince was among those who received a thank you award.

Discussing her award, Paula said: “It’s really nice to be recognised. We don’t expect it and really feel that its for the whole group really.”

“It was really good that so many volunteers in the community got recognised.

“I think it’s really nice that people that wouldn’t normally be recognised have been recognised.

“All the recipients were people that just work hard, get the job done and want to do it to help and to build the community up.”

Ceremonies were also held in Flackwell Heath, Farnham Common and Beaconsfield on Saturday.

Mrs Morrissey, said: “The COVID-19 crisis has really highlighted the sense of community in the constituency and around the country. So many people sacrificed their time to protect and support those who were in desperate need of help during such a difficult time.

“I thought it was imperative that the many volunteers who had worked so hard received recognition and to commend their hard work in such difficult times.

“The ‘hero award’ was presented to those that have supported the community in a way that was out of the ordinary and an act that really made an impact on many, no matter what their background.

“Reading and hearing the nominated stories of so many hard-working people has made me feel honoured and proud to be the Member of Parliament for Beaconsfield.”