The Burnham Beeches Rotary Charity Run is taking place virtually this year

A popular charity run organised by the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches is taking place virtually this year.

The Burnham Beeches Rotary Charity Run is taking place during July and August.

The run, which is open to walkers and runners of all abilities and ages, is raising money to support charities in the area including Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, Thames Hospice and local food banks.

After signing up, entrants can choose their own route and distance and complete it during July and August either on their own or in a group with their family.

Race organiser Keith Greenhough said: “We've had lots of support from overseas with people from India, USA, France, Australia and Canada taking part.

“The event runs until the end of August, but we've a limited number of our lovely medals. So act now, click on our website, set your challenge and win your medal.”

Discussing the challenge, rotary member Fiona De Luca, who took part in the virtual charity run with her daughter Liliana De Luca, said: “She often helps me out with Rotary events. She knows I run often and this was her first official medal.

“She did so well cycling the whole route with me. She was delighted with the medal and wore it for days on end.”

Donations can be made when registering or by visiting https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/displayCharityCampaignPage.action?charityCampaignUrl=BB_Rotary_Virtual_Run

Participants can enter via the website http://www.burnhambeechesrun.co.uk with entry fees costing £10 for adults and £5 for children and dogs.