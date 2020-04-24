Student entrepreneurs from Burnham create free printable self-isolation activity pack

A group of student entrepreneurs from Burnham Grammar School (BGS) have followed up on the success of their intergenerational card game by providing free printable self-isolation activities.

The team of nine year 12 students, who set up their company UNIFI as part of the Young Enterprise Company Programme towards the end of 2019, are offering a range of activities in the pack including wordsearches and colouring exercises.

UNIFI stands for ‘uniting generations’, ‘new connections’, ‘intergenerational harmony’, ‘fun for everyone’ and ‘igniting conversation’.

It carries the slogan ‘bridging the gap between U and I’ and aims to ‘bridge the generational gap and unite communities’.

The group’s card game, which has been endorsed by Burnham Health Promotion Trust, consists of a core deck of cards based on five colour categories which each represent different activities including ‘conversational starters’, ‘past and future memory prompts’, ‘learn the lingo and music’, ‘activities’ and ‘sayings, old and new’.

The team, who won both the Maidenhead and Windsor Young Enterprise trade fairs, also recognised the need to support elderly players with dementia, and have released an additional expansion pack, containing only the blue past and future memory prompts in a bid to help stimulate those with the condition to try and get them to talk to others about memories and past experiences.

A statement from the team said: “This concept has grown faster than we all imagined it would, in such a small space of time, so it instils a sense of accomplishment, because we had to put in our own time and determination, and tap into an entirely new skill-set.”

Rebecca Hajamaideen, head of business and economics, said: “People have been talking about [it saying] it's a genuine product where there's a genuine need and that comes from the general public, people in education, [and] people who have experience of working with those who are elderly or with dementia as well.”

Georgina Adby a cover supervisor at BGS, who has previously done graphic design said: “I showed them as a graphic designer how it could be done and then they went away and they did it all themselves, and they picked a colour scheme [and] they decided they wanted shapes as their design.”

“It's brilliant. I'm so proud of them.”

For more information visit: @unifiteam on Twitter and Instagram or to download the free activity pack visit: unifiteamye.wixsite.com/mysite