Anti-social behaviour reports rise by 61 per cent in Burnham

Reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Burnham have risen by 61 per cent in the last five months compared to the same period last year.

Freedom of information requests submitted to Thames Valley Police (TVP) by the Advertiser revealed that between September 2019 and January 2020, 45 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded in Burnham – 17 more than the same period a year previous.

Examples of anti-social behaviour include causing a nuisance, graffiti and vandalism.

Inspector Brendan Murray from Thames Valley Police, said the rise isn't as alarming as it may sound.

“Anti-social behaviour is an area the police and partners including the local authority, environmental agencies and housing providers work hard to tackle together within our communities,” he said.

“Regarding the small increase in Burnham, the statistics show a figure which equates to less than one additional report per week.

“Most ASB reports do not relate to criminal matters but are recorded so that we can accurately log activity affecting the community.

“Incidents and reports are often generated by neighbourly disputes and therefore encourage reports from different parties about the same incident.

“Given the need to investigate with fairness and impartiality all reports are recorded which may account for higher numbers on occasion.

“This year we have already successfully used powers and legislation available to us to take legal action against those who persistently display ASB and our dedicated problem solving team will continue to do so in the future.”

South Bucks District councillor Patrick Hogan, portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: “Anti-social behaviour (ASB) covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, to their community or to their environment.

“Using a multi-agency approach council officers work closely with the police and housing associations and have a number of tools to consider such as acceptable behaviour contracts, community protection notices and closure orders according to the particular nature of the circumstances, complexity and the law.

“I’d like to assure residents that we do all we can with the powers available to us to address and combat the various issues, and I would urge anyone experiencing ASB to report it to us via the online form on the council’s website at www.southbucks.gov.uk.”