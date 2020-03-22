Facebook group set up to help Burnham residents through coronavirus

A parish councillor has set up a Facebook group to help people through the coronavirus outbreak.

Burnham resilience – Covid 19 has been independently set up by Burnham parish councillor Adam Prince and is being supported by Burnham Parish Council.

Cllr Prince said: “[The group aims] to provide a single point for the community and for businesses providing click and collect or home delivery. [It allows them] to promote their services.”

Charlotte Cottenham, communications officer at Burnham Parish Council, who is an admin on the group, said: “We really wanted somewhere where people could discuss their issues as well as find out news and any updates we had.”