Artists raise money for Australian bushfires at Burnham exhibition

About 30 attendees spent the evening browsing and buying creations from artists at an exhibition fundraising for those affected by the Australian bushfires.

The exhibition, organised by artists Sarah Lawman from Ascot and Liza Lambert from Cippenham, both of whom have family in Australia, took place at Oberon Art in Burnham High Street on Saturday, February 15 and featured the work of 10 artists, nine of whom attended on the evening.

Guests, including the artists’ family and friends, spent their time chatting and browsing the various items on offer which included: paintings, photography, printed work, ceramics and candles, some of which had an Australian theme.

Sarah, an artist and art teacher who runs workshops under her business SL Art, also gave a speech thanking guests, explaining why the fundraiser was held, touching upon her family connections in Australia and encouraging guests to put donations in the buckets.

She said: “I think it’s really important to address [the purpose of the exhibition].

“I think that it would also encourage people [as] most of them know what it was about but some of them may not have done and I think it put it into perspective for them.”

The evening, which saw artists donate 20 to 30 per cent of the proceeds from any artwork sold, raised a total of £352 to go to the Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie as well as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Sarah added: “We had a wonderful turnout, I was really pleased and everyone really enjoyed themselves and bought lots of things, that was the greatest part of it all.

Video by Zoey Lambert

“We were very pleased with the amount raised just from a few hours work.

“I was really impressed. I think some people really made the effort to come over too and there were [residents] who dropped in as well which was really nice.

“I hit the ceiling I suppose when I got in, it’s made me really think well this does work and to do some more of it. It’s a fantastic incentive for everyone involved.”

Discussing her reaction from her family in Australia, she said: “I think [they are] really chuffed, it just means a lot.

“It makes me want to raise even more because it’s still going on.”

Liza Lambert said: “It was nice to support the Koala Hospital, it’s more of a smaller one which is nice.

“It’s just nice to give something back and hopefully we can do it again.

“It was successful all round for everyone I think. It’s nice to meet the other artists.”