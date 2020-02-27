Dorney School pupils and staff dress up as rockstars to mark game launch

Staff and pupils at a school dressed up as rock stars to mark the launch of an online maths game.

The all-day event, organised by maths co-ordinator Sarah Davies at Dorney School, saw pupils spend the day challenging their teachers to battles in Times Tables Rockstars.

Explaining the game, Sarah said: “It’s an online game where children recall multiplication and division facts against the clock to earn coins.

“They can then use their coins to buy clothes, equipment and backgrounds for their rock star. They can battle against their classmates and their teachers or they can play in single player mode where they just play by themselves.”

The school is set to hold more rock star events in the future, in a bid to promote the game.

Sarah added:”The day was a huge success and we cannot wait to use Times Tables Rock Stars at Dorney.

“We wanted to launch the game in a fun way and get the children and staff excited.

“The children are really enjoying being able to improve their times tables knowledge and earn coins to create their own rockstars.

“It’s a fun way for the children to learn their key facts for their multiplication tables - a number of schools are using it and we were keen to introduce it at our school too.”

The event took place on Friday, February 7.