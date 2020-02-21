Councillor calls for suggestions to stop lorries getting stuck under railway bridge

Following the fourth incident in the past year involving tall lorries attempting to go under a low bridge, a councillor has called for suggestions to prevent further accidents.

On Tuesday afternoon police closed Station Road, near Burnham Railway Station, after a lorry became stuck.

Network Rail said bridge strikes were ‘completely avoidable’ and urged drivers to check the height of their vehicles.

When asked if the council could do more to stop vehicles getting stuck, Cllr Anna Wright (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) said: “I think we’ve done everything we could at the moment because we’ve actually installed an electronic sign. The only thing which we can do more is probably put up more signage.”

“If there are suggestions of what we can do, I’ll happily take it and mention it to the council.

“We always welcome these kinds of things because everyone has got a different idea and then we can talk to the council [about] what can be done.”

Fellow Conservative ward councillor Wayne Strutton suggested additional CCTV and a ‘swing bar with chains’ for the area.

He said: “Despite all of the signs it is extremely disappointing that these incidents keeping happening.”

A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman said: “Signs on the bridge belong to Network Rail, however Slough Borough Council is responsible for the overheight vehicle detection system outside the bridge.

“There are height restriction signs as you approach the bridge. Unfortunately drivers sometimes aren’t as observant as they should be.”

A spokeswoman from Network Rail said that this was the fourth recorded incident in the past 12 months.

She added: “Bridge strikes are completely avoidable and cause disruption to rail passengers and road users.

“We estimate that bridge strikes nationally cost around £23million annually and we can't stress enough how important it is that drivers know the height and width of their vehicle and pay close attention to warning signs.”

Thames Valley Police confirmed no one was injured during the incident on Tuesday afternoon and arranged recovery of the vehicle.

On its Slough Facebok page, Thames Valley Police described the incident as ‘lorry vs bridge’.

The post read: “The bridge won in case you were wondering.”