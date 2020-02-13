Burnham Monday Club member celebrates 90th birthday

A villager who has been connected with the Monday Club since it first opened 53 years ago has marked a special milestone at the social group for over-60s.

Phyllis Quigley celebrated her 90th birthday on Sunday, February 2. The celebrations continued the next day, enjoying a fish and chip meal, supplied by Sea World Fish and Chips in Burnham, with fellow members of the club, which meets on Monday afternoons at Burnham Methodist Church Hall, Eastfield Road.

Phyllis made hot drinks at the club in her younger years, while also using it as a space to socialise and make new friends.

She also worked at Mars for eight years in the addressogram department, dealing with invoices.

Phyllis said: “I’ve had a wonderful time and really appreciate all the effort that people have put in to make it such a happy birthday.”