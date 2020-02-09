Conference exploring issues affecting market towns to be held on Tuesday

10:00AM, Sunday 09 February 2020
A free conference exploring the issues affecting the future of market towns is being held on Tuesday afternoon.
Business leaders and retail and commercial experts will share their experience and insight at the event, focusing on how culture, technology and locally-led initiatives influence the success of high streets.
Among the speakers will be Peter Borg-Neal, CEO of Oakman Inns, Jenny Patten from Bosch, and retail expert Bill Grimsey.
It is set to take place at The Ballroom at Pinewood Studios, near Iver, from noon to 5.30pm.
To register email the Chiltern and South Bucks Economic Development Team on econdev@chilternandsouthbucks.gov.uk or call 01494 732171.
