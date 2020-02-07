SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 07
10 °C
Sat, 08
10 °C
Sun, 09
13 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Wolverine Colony beavers celebrate fifth birthday

    Celebrations were in order for beavers in the Wolverine colony at 1st Burnham and Hitcham Scout Group as the group marked its fifth birthday.

    Almost 50 children, including some who joined the colony when it first started, joined volunteers for a party.

    Bruce Snelling, assistant lead volunteer for the scout group, said: “Five years ago we had the situation where lots of children wanted to join and we needed to get some adult volunteers.

    “After a ‘taster’ evening, we had eight volunteers who stepped forward and this meant we could start a second beaver colony.

    “We now have 120 boys and girls aged six to 13 across the three sections in the group.”

    For further information contact: 1burnham.scoutgroup@gmail.com

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved