Wolverine Colony beavers celebrate fifth birthday

Celebrations were in order for beavers in the Wolverine colony at 1st Burnham and Hitcham Scout Group as the group marked its fifth birthday.

Almost 50 children, including some who joined the colony when it first started, joined volunteers for a party.

Bruce Snelling, assistant lead volunteer for the scout group, said: “Five years ago we had the situation where lots of children wanted to join and we needed to get some adult volunteers.

“After a ‘taster’ evening, we had eight volunteers who stepped forward and this meant we could start a second beaver colony.

“We now have 120 boys and girls aged six to 13 across the three sections in the group.”

For further information contact: 1burnham.scoutgroup@gmail.com