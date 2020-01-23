Burnham DJ Tony Prince to auction what is believed to be original Beatles promotion copy

A Beatles record said to be the first to be aired on radio is set to be auctioned in Merseyside on Tuesday.

Love Me Do was first played on Radio Luxembourg and what is believed to be the original promotion copy is set to be auctioned by DJ Tony Prince, from Bray, alongside other items.

The DJ acquired the single when he and his fellow colleagues were asked to make room at Radio Luxembourg’s record library.

After discovering what he had in his possession, Tony asked Beatles singer Paul McCartney, who he had worked with, to sign the correct spelling of his name next to EMI’s famous spelling error on the record – which called him Paul McArtney.

Tony said: “It’s a promotion copy which Paul McCartney signed for me with a letter from him saying that the first time the Beatles heard Love Me Do on the radio was Radio Luxembourg and, in actual fact, this is the Radio Luxembourg library copy which I inherited when I was programme director.”

He added: “I sold it many years ago for £10,000 and then it came back on auction I bought it back for £13,500.

“With a week to go, it’s already got a bid of £10,000, so I think it's going to probably finish up being the most expensive single of all time. I’m hoping so anyway, so we can do some really good things with the radio station.”

Tony, whose DJ career has led him to Radio Caroline, Radio Luxembourg and founding DMC/MIXMAG, is holding three auctions, releasing his record collection and personal memorabilia in a bid to raise money for his latest venture, United DJs Radio.

United DJs Radio, based in Burnham, launched in 2018, and broadcasts 24 hours a day online. Along with Tony, DJs including former Radio 1 DJs Mike Read and David Hamilton have hosted shows on the station.

Items to be auctioned include letters signed by the members of Queen, a letter from Joe Cocker, a Schwinn Beatles Yellow Submarine bike, Elvis’ transistor radio and a one-off bronze bust of Elvis by David Wynne, commissioned by Tony.

As he wrote in his co-autobiography The Royal Ruler and the Railway DJ, Tony met and interviewed Elvis on two occasions, became honorary president of the Elvis Presley Fan Club and was allowed by Colonel Parker to introduce Elvis on stage in Las Vegas.

The auction will take place on Tuesday at Omega Auctions in Merseyside.

Tony said: “We're expecting people from all over the world to come in and bid.

“I think it will be very successful and we'll get a great radio station going and everybody will be happy.”

For more information about the items visit: https://www.omegaauctions.co.uk/