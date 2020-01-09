SITE INDEX

    • Burnham Grammar School rebuild given 'conditional permission'

    Plans to rebuild part of a grammar school have been given conditional permission by South Bucks District Council.

    The application proposes the demolition of an existing building at Burnham Grammar School and the construction of a three-storey building incorporating landscaping, hard-standing, drainage infrastructure and a sub-station.

    The plans include the relocation of outdoor sport facilities and the removal of some trees.

    In its decision notice, the council gave permission, subject to a list of conditions including that the work must begin no later than three years from the issuing of this notice, and a scheme of landscaping and ecological enhancements needs to be submitted for approval.

