Burnham playwright and journalist Michael Pearcy to lead free creative writing session

Aspiring writers are set to have their imaginations ignited during a two-hour creative writing taster session at Burnham Library on Wednesday.

The free session, running between noon and 2pm, will be led by Burnham-based published and performed journalist and playwright Michael Pearcy.

Each student will be tasked to come in with an idea for a short story which will be further discussed and developed during the session, and will see everyone leave with ‘at least an early draft’.

Mr Pearcy said: “I take a very practical approach to creative writing with sensible advice and guidance aimed at breaking down the barriers that exist between your imagination and the act of putting words on paper.

“We can all tell a good story - we do it all the time – so what stops us writing a good story? It’s just a question of self-belief, a good skill set and practice.

“If there is enough support, the taster session will be followed by a six-week daytime course which will continue this real-world approach to creative writing,”

For more information and booking details visit Burnham Library or search creative writing at Burnham Library online.