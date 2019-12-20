Elderly club in Burnham seeks more volunteers and drivers

A club which gives the elderly a chance to take part in activities and socialise is seeking more volunteers and drivers.

The Monday Club, which began in 1967, comes under the umbrella of Burnham Community Association (BCA) and is run every Monday afternoon between 1pm and 3pm at the Methodist church hall in Eastfield Road.

The group consists of approximately 32 members who take part in an optional chair-based exercise session before enjoying refreshments with a crossword or word search while chatting.

Members are then given an activity or have a session with a guest speaker before bringing the afternoon to a close with a game or two of bingo.

The group are also occasionally treated to fish and chip lunches, afternoon tea and trips to garden centres.

Volunteer Paula Prince said: “It’s a lovely club and with the closure of other clubs due to funding and other reasons we’d love to take in new members.

“We have a fantastic team of volunteers but we do still need drivers to help pick members up from home and drop them off at the club and vice versa.”

To volunteer contact Paula Prince on 077033 06607 or email paulakprince@hotmail.com