Elderly residents enjoy afternoon tea in Burnham

A group of nine elderly residents spent the afternoon chatting and enjoying plenty of food and drink at an afternoon tea event in Burnham last month.

Host Paula Prince welcomed members of the group Re-engage, formerly known as Contact the Elderly, which was set up to tackle loneliness in the elderly, to her home.

Attendees were treated to a spread including sandwiches, pork pies, crisps, scotch eggs and cake, while engaging in discussion about the re-launch of the group and whether they like the new name, before enjoying a raffle.

The group meet every second Sunday of the month to enjoy an afternoon tea, which is hosted by a different volunteer each month at their house.

Paula, who is in her 20th year of hosting, received a card, thank you balloon and a box of chocolates from the members.

New co-ordinator Jane Bell, who started off as a host, was also at the event, enjoying her first afternoon tea as a co- ordinator.

Paula said: “The afternoon went well but it always does. I love spending the afternoon with the group, they are an amazing and lively group of people with so much knowledge and wisdom to pass on.

“They have had such varied lives and it is fascinating to hear all their stories.”