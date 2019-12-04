Burnham set to switch on their Christmas tree lights tomorrow

An evening of entertainment and singing is on the cards for the Burnham Lions Christmas Fayre and parade on Thursday, December 5.

The event, running between 5.30pm and 8.30pm will see Burnham Park Hall switch on its tree lights.

Visitors can stop off at a variety of stalls and enjoy entertainers, fun fair rides, bands and carol singers.

A snowflake children’s parade at 7pm will be followed by Santa on his sleigh, which will see him travel through the High Street.

The Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches are also set to bring some festive spirit to the village with a community carol service on Tuesday.

The service, held at St Peter’s Church, will be conducted by Rev Janet Minkkinen from 7.30pm.

Mince pies and hot drinks will also be served.