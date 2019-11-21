SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Thu, 21
7 °C
Fri, 22
9 °C
Sat, 23
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Burnham residents to quiz candidates ahead of General Election

    Residents will have the chance to quiz candidates set to stand in the upcoming General Election, at a Hustings event tomorrow.

    The meeting at Burnham Park Hall will be chaired by the newly appointed vicar of St Peter’s Church, Rev. Janet Minkkinen.

    Doors will open at 7pm, with the meeting running between 7.30pm and 9pm.

    A hustings refers to a meeting in which all candidates standing in a General Election attend to explain why they believe they should be elected and also take questions from a panel.

    The current candidates standing are:

    • Alexa Collins – Labour
    • Dominic Grieve – Independent
    • Zoe Hatch – The Green Party
    • Joy Morrissey – Conservative Party
    • Adam Cleary - Independent

    Attendees who wish to submit questions should send them to: vicar@stpetersburnham.org

     

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved