Attendees enjoy dinner and Laurie Cunningham play

An audience of 65 enjoyed a performance based on the life of a pioneering footballer at a fundraising event on Thursday, October 24.

The event, held at Burnham Park Hall, raised £590 for The Burnham Foundation.

Attendees enjoyed a performance of The Third Degree, a play based on the life of Laurie Cunningham.

Cunningham, who played in the late 1970s for West Bromwich Albion, Real Madrid and England, was part of The Three Degrees with fellow players Brendon Batson and Cyrille Regis, who together overcame racial prejudice at the time.

Viv Nicholas, chairman of The Burnham Foundation: “I would like to thank SEGRO for sponsoring the evening by covering the costs charged by the production company and am committed to bringing to Burnham any further productions which offer a sporting related theme.”