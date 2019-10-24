Play based on life of Laurie Cunningham set to play in Burnham

A performance of a play based on the life of a pioneering footballer will raise funds for the Burnham Foundation tonight (Thursday).

The event, taking place at Burnham Park Hall and sponsored by SEGRO, will see attendees enjoy a pie supper from 7pm, followed by the performance of the play The Third Degree, which is based on the life of Laurie Cunningham, who played in the late 1970s for West Bromwich Albion, Real Madrid and England.

Cunningham was part of The Three Degrees, alongside Cyrille Regis and Brendon Batson, who together overcame racial prejudice at the time.

Tickets for the play cost £25 each with a table of nine priced at £200. For more details contact Viv Nicholas on 01628 661887.